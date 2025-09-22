Bus Operators from Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Shine at redBus People’s Choice Awards, Bharat Prawaas 2025

Bus operators from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were recognised on the national stage at the redBus People’s Choice Awards, presented during the Bharat Prawaas Awards 2025 in New Delhi. Organised by the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), the prestigious awards were attended by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, with redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, as the Title Sponsor.

The People’s Choice Awards introduced a unique format that placed passengers at the centre of recognition, with over one lakh votes cast on redBus in August 2025. Travellers voted for their most trusted operators based on punctuality, service quality, and overall travel experience.

From Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, three operators stood out among the national winners:

● Mythri Tours and Travels (Hyderabad, Telangana) – Favourite Bus Operator – Small Size, South Zone

● Pramukh Travels (Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh) – redBus Rising Star

● Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) – Favourite STU – Large Size

“The People’s Choice Awards are special because they reflect the voice of the traveller. We are delighted to see operators from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana being recognised by passengers for their trust and reliability. These wins highlight the important role of both private and state-run operators in shaping India’s mobility landscape.” said, Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus,

Winners from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana joined a distinguished list of operators from across India, including those from Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Aurangabad, and Latur.

The addition of the People’s Choice Awards to the Bharat Prawaas platform marks a first-of-its-kind initiative in India’s bus sector, reinforcing redBus’ mission to make passenger voices central to recognising excellence and driving the future of safe, smart, and sustainable mobility.