C DOT, Synergy Quantum to build quantum tech tool

Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) R& D institution, Centre for Development of Telematics (C DOT) has signed an agreement with Synergy Quantum India Private Limited to jointly develop an automated tool that will detect, classify and report “quantum vulnerable cryptographic algorithms in target devices,” the government said on Saturday.

The agreement aims to create an automated tool to scan devices, identify its cryptographic algorithms and security mechanisms. The tool will flag security vulnerabilities, distinguish quantum safe from quantum vulnerable algorithms, according to an official statement. “Finally, it will generate a detailed report highlighting quantum-vulnerable algorithms, their purpose, and their exact location within the device to support informed migration planning toward quantum-safe security,” the statement said.