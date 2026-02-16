BJP committed to tribal welfare, reiterates NRR

Hyderabad: BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao reaffirmed the party’s commitment to tribal welfare while addressing the birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Sevalal Maharaj at the BJP state headquarters on Sunday. The event was organised under the leadership of BJP State ST Morcha President Ravi Nayak, with several senior leaders and party workers in attendance.

Rao, who participated as the chief guest, said that the life of Sant Sevalal Maharaj was deeply aligned with the ideologies of the BJP. He emphasised that Maharaj dedicated his life not only to liberating the nation from foreign dominance but also to protecting nature and the environment.

Revered as a deity by the Banjara community, Sant Sevalal Maharaj is celebrated across the country for his devotion to Jagadamba Mata and his teachings that continue to inspire generations.

Highlighting the Narendra Modi government’s initiatives, Rao pointed to historic decisions taken for tribal welfare. These include the establishment of the Tribal Commission and a dedicated Tribal Ministry, the setting up of Samakka-Sarakka Tribal University in Mulugu to expand higher education in tribal areas, the construction of a Sevalal Maharaj temple in Maharashtra, and record allocations of funds for tribal development.

Rao criticised the previous BRS government and the current Congress government in Telangana, alleging that both failed to ensure proper development of Thandas (tribal hamlets). He noted that although Thandas were declared Gram Panchayats, funds were not released and welfare schemes were not implemented. He stressed that much of the current progress in tribal regions is possible only due to the Central Government’s ITDA funds.

Reiterating BJP’s unwavering support, Rao assured that the party would always stand by tribal communities for their rights and development. He extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Telangana, particularly the Banjara and tribal communities, on behalf of the BJP.

The event was attended by BJP State unit Vice-President Kalyan Nayak, State Organisational General Secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari, State General Secretary Vemula Ashok, and several senior leaders and party workers.