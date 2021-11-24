Call for women participation in economy

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Women Network (CII-IWN) Telangana organised the 7th Edition of the Leadership Conclave with the Theme Impact 2021 in the city on Tuesday. In his inaugural address, Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan highlighted the need for a lifecycle approach to ensure that the issues of women are addressed.

During the virtual event, he spoke about the issue of low participation of women in the organised sector, the rural urban divide and state wide variation on women participation in the economy. He also emphasised the need for structured counselling sessions in rural areas for young girls and their parents to continue higher education.

He said, "Government of Telangana provides support to students of tier-2 and tier-3 cities through institutions like Telangana Academy of Skills & Knowledge (TASK). To support the entrepreneurial spirit among students and women, it supports through institutions like T-Hub and WE-Hub. The Security Council looks into matter of safety and security of working women."

Kirthiga Reddy, Former Investment Partner, SoftBank urged women to "Dream big, celebrate and have fun". Sharing her experience from her corporate journey, she reiterated that women should not be afraid to make unconventional choices, strive for excellence, focus on providing value to customers, company and colleagues and career success will follow.

Purnima Kamble, Chairwoman IWN Telangana and Partner, Fox Mandal & Associates LLP highlighted the need for strong public private partnerships. She mentioned that policies have to be practical, acceptable and simple. Industry needs to take the lead for implementation of diversity and inclusivity policies, she adds.