Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO Price, Dates & Details | October 2025

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd has set a price range of ₹100 to ₹106 per share for its new IPO. The company hopes to be valued at about ₹10,000 crore if the price is at the top of this range.

The IPO will open for people to buy shares from October 10 to October 14. Big investors can place their orders on October 9.

This IPO is a full offer for sale. That means promoters and investors are selling 23.75 crore shares. Canara Bank will sell 13.77 crore shares, HSBC Insurance will sell 4.75 million shares, and Punjab National Bank will sell 9.5 crore shares.

Since this is a sale of existing shares, the company will not get money from the sale. The money goes to the sellers.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance started in 2007 and is a well-known private insurance company in India. Canara Bank owns 51% of it, and HSBC Group owns 26%.

Half of the shares will be for big investors, 35% for regular people, and 15% for other investors. You need to buy at least 140 shares to take part.

The company plans to start trading on the stock market on October 17.

Another company, Canara Robeco Asset Management, will also launch its IPO from October 9 to 13.

In December 2024, Canara Bank got permission from RBI to sell its shares in insurance and mutual funds.