Carbon emission of India’s grid electricity falls 7 pc as green energy share rises

New Delhi: With the steadily increasing share of renewable energy in the national grid and promotion of clean and efficient energy technologies, there has been significant decrease of about 7 per cent (from 0.78 kg / KWh in 2014-15 to 0.72 Kg / KWh in 2023-24) in average carbon emission intensity of grid electricity in India, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said that India has already achieved the target of 50 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity from renewable energy this year, which was fixed for 20230.

"In its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in August 2022, India has targeted to achieve about 50 per cent of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. As of July 31, 2025, the share of non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity has become 50.25 per cent of total installed generation capacity," Naik said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

India remains firmly committed to combating climate change while simultaneously ensuring energy security, affordability and accessibility as critical inalienable priorities to ensure growth and development alongside the energy transition of the economy towards achieving ‘Net-Zero’ emissions by 2070, he added.

In order to increase the share of renewable energy in India's electricity generation mix, the government has taken various measures. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued a Bidding Trajectory for the issuance of RE power procurement bids of 50 GW/annum by Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies from FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28, and FDI has been permitted up to 100 per cent under the automatic route.

Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges have been waived for the inter-state sale of solar and wind power for projects to be commissioned by June 30, 2025, for Green Hydrogen Projects till December 2030 and for offshore wind projects till December 2032.

Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff-based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar, Wind, Wind-Solar Hybrid and Firm & Dispatchable RE (FDRE) projects have also been issued.

Besides, schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM), PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, and the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme for Offshore Wind Energy Projects have been launched.

A scheme for setting up of solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects is also being implemented to provide land and transmission to RE developers for installation of RE projects at large scale and laying of new transmission lines and creating new sub-station capacity has been funded under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme for evacuation of renewable power, the minister further stated.

The minister further stated that the government is also promoting the adoption of electric vehicles. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Automobile and Auto Component Industry has been introduced to boost the manufacturing of electric vehicles. The government has also waived registration and permit fees for EV owners.

The PM E-DRIVE scheme was notified on September 29, 2024, for the promotion of electric mobility and to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in the country. This scheme aims to incentivise the sale of e-2W, e-3W, e-Trucks, e-Ambulances, and e-buses. The scheme also supports the development of charging infrastructure and the upgradation of vehicle testing agencies.

Besides, the PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism Scheme was introduced on October 28, 2024, and aims to support the deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses. The objective of the scheme is to provide payment security to e-bus operators in case of default by Public Transport Authorities, the minister added.



