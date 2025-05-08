Carrera Eyewear collaborates Pat Cummins

Hyderabad: Carrera Eyewear, a part of Safilo Group has announced an exclusive co-branded collection with Australian Cricket Test and One Day International Captain, Pat Cummins. In partnership with Carrera’s talented design team in Italy, Pat has customised six of his favourite Carrera styles, introducing three new sunglasses and three optical frames available in India from May 2025.

Pat said: “I am thrilled to partner with Carrera, a brand that shares my passion for excellence. After a successful year as the brand’s ambassador, I am really proud to have my own CARRERA|PAT CUMMINS Collection which is a true reflection of our shared perspective to be bold and stand out from the crowd.”

Each piece features an exclusive new green colour, inspired by the Australian green and gold colourways, along with Pat’s signature printed in gold and the inscription “Pat Cummins Selection” on the temples to affirm the uniqueness of the product.