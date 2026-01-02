‘CM brand ambassador of lies, lacks knowledge of river basins’

Hyderabad: Responding sharply to remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday accused the CM of spreading “lies in TMCs and ignorance in cusecs,” remarking that if Oscars were awarded for lying, Revanth Reddy would be chosen unanimously.

Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy had become the “brand ambassador of lies” and lacked even basic knowledge of river basins. “It has always been clear that the Chief Minister does not understand water issues. What became evident today is that he does not even know the difference between the Bachawat Tribunal and the Brijesh Tribunal,” Harish Rao said.

“Wherever Justice Bachawat may be today, he must be deeply distressed seeing the ignorance being displayed by a Chief Minister,” he remarked.

Taking strong exception to Revanth Reddy’s remarks against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Harish Rao said, “On one hand, you say you won’t insult KCR if he comes to the Assembly, and in the same press meet you compare him to Kasab. Comparing the leader, who ignited the Telangana movement, united four crore people, risked his life through a hunger strike, and compelled the Congress party to grant Telangana, to Kasab shows your lack of culture and respect.”

He alleged that the Chief Minister’s speeches were marked by uncivilised language, vulgar vocabulary, and abusive remarks.

Raising specific questions on water disputes, Harish Rao asked why the Chief Minister failed to answer queries related to Polavaram and Nallamala Sagar projects. “If you are truly fighting cases in the Supreme Court on Godavari and Banakacherla issues, why did you attend the Delhi meeting? Why did you form a committee, and why was this committee kept secret from the public?” he questioned.

“Anyone with basic understanding knows that forming a committee means opening doors for Andhra Pradesh’s water diversion,” he alleged.

Harish Rao also accused Revanth Reddy of lying about Krishna water allocations. “You shamelessly claimed that KCR agreed to 299 TMC while you yourself are now demanding 763 TMC. If KCR had agreed to 299 TMC, why did he write to the Centre within 42 days of Telangana’s formation seeking redistribution of 811 TMC?” Harish Rao asked.