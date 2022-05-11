Cars24 unveils its tech-mascot Car-Lee

Hyderabad: On National Technology Day, Cars24 unveiled the first of its kind tech mascot for the brand – Car-Lee, inspired from the legend Bruce Lee.

The tech mascot 'Car-Lee' will represent and showcase the strong line-up of future-forward solutions by the brand and transform the way consumers engage with the e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles.

Jitendra Agrawal, Global CTO, Cars24 said, "The pre-owned car industry, especially in India, has transformed into a more organised industry on the back of tech integrated solutions and strong e-commerce offerings.

Trust and quality are two important cornerstones in the used car industry that Cars24 is providing to its customers on the back of a strong technology."