Castrol India Launches Three New Products Under Its Auto Care range

Castrol India Limited, a pioneer in automotive and industrial lubricants, has expanded its Auto Care product portfolio with three new launches, a Throttle Body Cleaner, a Fuel Injector and Carburettor Cleaner, and a Brake Cleaner. These additions reinforce Castrol’s commitment to enabling high-quality service and repair at professional workshops across the country.

The new products are designed to help mechanics and service technicians clean critical vehicle components more effectively and efficiently. They complement Castrol’s existing line of maintenance solutions, helping ensure smoother performance, better fuel efficiency, and enhanced braking responsiveness—all while helping to minimize vehicle downtime during servicing.

“Workshops and technicians are at the heart of delivering high-quality vehicle care,” said Rohit Talwar, Vice President-Marketing at Castrol India Limited. “With these new additions to our Auto Care range, we are offering professional-grade solutions crafted to meet the needs of vehicles operating in today’s challenging driving and road conditions. We are continuing to evolve our offerings in line with what proactive automotive owners and service professionals need: High-quality, easy-to-use maintenance solutions that they can trust.”

The expansion of the Auto Care portfolio is part of Castrol’s broader effort to strengthen its presence in the vehicle maintenance space. From lubricants to cleaning and care solutions, the company continues to offer a comprehensive suite of products to support service centres and workshop professionals across the country.

Strictly adhering to safety and sustainability standards, the new products are suitable for both two- and four-wheelers and are engineered for compatibility with modern engine and brake systems.

Castrol Auto Care’s sharply differentiated launches include:

Brake Cleaner: A low-VOC, non-chlorinated, fast-acting solution, to safely remove dirt and carbon deposits from brake pads and discs, for improved braking, across both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Throttle Body Cleaner: Fast-drying and offering powerful cleaning to remove carbon residue and restore smooth idling, fuel efficiency, and throttle response. Safe for sensitive components in electronic throttle control systems.

Fuel Injector & Carburettor Cleaner: The dual-application, sensor-safe, PCV valve-compatible cleaner is built for both two- and four-wheelers with fuel injectors or carburettors, offering a solvent-based formulation that dissolves stubborn carbon and deposits to improve combustion efficiency and reduce emissions.

The entire Auto Care product range is now available at Castrol-authorised workshops, retail outlets, and select e-commerce platforms.