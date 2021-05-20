CCI should be proactive in approach

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India should take 'extra care' and ensure that no 'omission or commission' result in undermining of market processes as businesses look for revival after the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.



Addressing a virtual event to commemorate the 12th annual day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Minister also appreciated the efforts taken by the regulator over the years and urged it to continue with a pro-active approach.

The CCI has the mandate to ensure fair competition in the market across sectors and also has powers to clamp down on anti-competitive practices.

"I would also want to just mention, not in a left-handed way but certainly mention that knowingly or unknowingly, no omission or commission should result in the market process getting undermined. "... Competition Commission will ensure that market process should never get undermined because it is very critical considering the post-pandemic revival. It is going to meet with so many challenges even otherwise," Sitharaman said.