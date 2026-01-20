Celebrate Republic Day 2026 with Exclusive ASUS Laptop Offers
ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, is celebrating the spirit of India’s Republic Day with exciting offers across its wide range of laptops. As part of the Republic Day Sale, consumers can upgrade their digital experience with cutting-edge ASUS laptops, ranging from high-performance gaming machines to sleek and lightweight productivity devices. The offers span across ASUS’ popular product line-ups, including ROG, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook series.
During this limited-period festive sale, customers can enjoy savings of up to 19% on select ASUS laptops, making it an ideal time to invest in advanced technology and best-in-class performance. These special Republic Day offers will be available till 26th January 2026 at leading electronics retail chains, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, ensuring easy access for customers across the country. Customers can also enjoy offers on ASUS AiO PCs, Consumer & Gaming DT and Accessories across all platforms.
In addition to the festive discounts, ASUS customers can also avail attractive bank and card finance offers, including No Cost EMI, low-cost EMI and IBD options on select models. To add more value, ASUS is also offering extended warranty plans and exclusive goodies starting at just ₹99, redeemable via the ASUS Promo website during the offer period.
Link: https://asuspromo.in/home
Below are the models with details:
Product Name
Model Number
Key Specs
MRP (INR)
Discount
Event Price
Availability
ASUS Vivobook 14
X1407QA-LY038WS
SNAPDRAGON X X126100 / LPDDR5X 16G
69,990
19%
56,990
Flipkart Exclusive
ASUS Vivobook 16
X1607QA-MB050WS
SNAPDRAGON X X1 26100 / LPDDR5X 16G
69,990
16%
58,990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon
ASUS Vivobook S16
S3607QA-SH079WS
SNAPDRAGON X X126100 / LPDDR5X 16G
81,990
11%
72,990
Flipkart Exclusive
ASUS Vivobook S14
S3407QA-KP020WS
Snapdragon® X / LPDDR5X 16G
71,990
8%
65,990
Flipkart, Croma
ASUS Vivobook 14
M1407KA-LY131WS
AMD RYZEN AI 5 330 / DDR5 16G
72,990
15%
61,990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, eShop
ASUS Vivobook 16
M1607KA-MB109WS
AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 / DDR5 16G
78,990
11%
69,990
Reliance Exclusive
ASUS Vivobook S16
S3607VA-RP113WS
INTEL CORE 5 210H / DDR5 8G+8G
68,990
3%
66,990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon
ASUS Vivobook S14
S3407VA-LY040WS
INTEL I7-13620H / DDR5 8G+8G
70,990
6%
66,990
Flipkart Exclusive
ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip
TP3402VAO-LZ612WS
INTEL I5-13420H / 16GB (8*2) DDR4 / 512GB
66,990
4%
63,990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Flipkart
ASUS Vivobook 15
M1502YA-BQ703WS
AMD R7-5825U / 16GB (8*2) DDR4 / 512GB
49,990
4%
47,990
Amazon, eShop
TUF A15 2025
FA506NCG-HN200WS
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7445HS / 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050
78,990
13%
68990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales & Reliance Digital
Vivobook 16 X
K3605VC-RP412WS
13th Gen, Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/ 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® Geforce RTX™ 3050
70,990
11%
62990
ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores
TUF A16 2024
FA607NUG-RL189WS
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7445HS/ 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050
108,990
20%
89990
All
ROG Strix G16 2025
G614PH-RV073WS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050
159,990
3%
154990
All Exp FK
ASUS Gaming V16
V3607VH-RP037WS
Intel Core 5 Processor 210H / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050
106,990
16%
89990
All
TUF A16 2025
FA608PP-QT014WS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070
189,990
21%
149990
All
ROG Strix G16 2025
G614PR-RV032WS
AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 12GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070
239,990
24%
181990
All