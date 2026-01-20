Celebrate Republic Day 2026 with Exclusive ASUS Laptop Offers

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, is celebrating the spirit of India’s Republic Day with exciting offers across its wide range of laptops. As part of the Republic Day Sale, consumers can upgrade their digital experience with cutting-edge ASUS laptops, ranging from high-performance gaming machines to sleek and lightweight productivity devices. The offers span across ASUS’ popular product line-ups, including ROG, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook series.

During this limited-period festive sale, customers can enjoy savings of up to 19% on select ASUS laptops, making it an ideal time to invest in advanced technology and best-in-class performance. These special Republic Day offers will be available till 26th January 2026 at leading electronics retail chains, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, ensuring easy access for customers across the country. Customers can also enjoy offers on ASUS AiO PCs, Consumer & Gaming DT and Accessories across all platforms.

In addition to the festive discounts, ASUS customers can also avail attractive bank and card finance offers, including No Cost EMI, low-cost EMI and IBD options on select models. To add more value, ASUS is also offering extended warranty plans and exclusive goodies starting at just ₹99, redeemable via the ASUS Promo website during the offer period.

Link: https://asuspromo.in/home

Below are the models with details: