Celebrate Republic Day 2026 with Exclusive ASUS Laptop Offers

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 7:00 PM IST
ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, is celebrating the spirit of India’s Republic Day with exciting offers across its wide range of laptops. As part of the Republic Day Sale, consumers can upgrade their digital experience with cutting-edge ASUS laptops, ranging from high-performance gaming machines to sleek and lightweight productivity devices. The offers span across ASUS’ popular product line-ups, including ROG, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook series.

During this limited-period festive sale, customers can enjoy savings of up to 19% on select ASUS laptops, making it an ideal time to invest in advanced technology and best-in-class performance. These special Republic Day offers will be available till 26th January 2026 at leading electronics retail chains, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, ensuring easy access for customers across the country. Customers can also enjoy offers on ASUS AiO PCs, Consumer & Gaming DT and Accessories across all platforms.

In addition to the festive discounts, ASUS customers can also avail attractive bank and card finance offers, including No Cost EMI, low-cost EMI and IBD options on select models. To add more value, ASUS is also offering extended warranty plans and exclusive goodies starting at just ₹99, redeemable via the ASUS Promo website during the offer period.

Link: https://asuspromo.in/home

Below are the models with details:

Product Name

Model Number

Key Specs

MRP (INR)

Discount

Event Price

Availability

ASUS Vivobook 14

X1407QA-LY038WS

SNAPDRAGON X X126100 / LPDDR5X 16G

69,990

19%

56,990

Flipkart Exclusive

ASUS Vivobook 16

X1607QA-MB050WS

SNAPDRAGON X X1 26100 / LPDDR5X 16G

69,990

16%

58,990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon

ASUS Vivobook S16

S3607QA-SH079WS

SNAPDRAGON X X126100 / LPDDR5X 16G

81,990

11%

72,990

Flipkart Exclusive

ASUS Vivobook S14

S3407QA-KP020WS

Snapdragon® X / LPDDR5X 16G

71,990

8%

65,990

Flipkart, Croma

ASUS Vivobook 14

M1407KA-LY131WS

AMD RYZEN AI 5 330 / DDR5 16G

72,990

15%

61,990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon, eShop

ASUS Vivobook 16

M1607KA-MB109WS

AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 / DDR5 16G

78,990

11%

69,990

Reliance Exclusive

ASUS Vivobook S16

S3607VA-RP113WS

INTEL CORE 5 210H / DDR5 8G+8G

68,990

3%

66,990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Amazon

ASUS Vivobook S14

S3407VA-LY040WS

INTEL I7-13620H / DDR5 8G+8G

70,990

6%

66,990

Flipkart Exclusive

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip

TP3402VAO-LZ612WS

INTEL I5-13420H / 16GB (8*2) DDR4 / 512GB

66,990

4%

63,990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Flipkart

ASUS Vivobook 15

M1502YA-BQ703WS

AMD R7-5825U / 16GB (8*2) DDR4 / 512GB

49,990

4%

47,990

Amazon, eShop

TUF A15 2025

FA506NCG-HN200WS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7445HS / 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050

78,990

13%

68990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales & Reliance Digital

Vivobook 16 X

K3605VC-RP412WS

13th Gen, Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/ 4GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® Geforce RTX™ 3050

70,990

11%

62990

ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores

TUF A16 2024

FA607NUG-RL189WS

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7445HS/ 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050

108,990

20%

89990

All

ROG Strix G16 2025

G614PH-RV073WS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050

159,990

3%

154990

All Exp FK

ASUS Gaming V16

V3607VH-RP037WS

Intel Core 5 Processor 210H / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050

106,990

16%

89990

All

TUF A16 2025

FA608PP-QT014WS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 8GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070

189,990

21%

149990

All

ROG Strix G16 2025

G614PR-RV032WS

AMD Ryzen™ 9 8940HX / 12GB GDDR7 NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070

239,990

24%

181990

All



