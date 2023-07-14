Celkon buys Touch Mobiles

Hyderabad: Mobile brand and electronics solution provider Celkon Group on Thursday announced the acquisition of Touch Mobiles, a mobile retail chain in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The deal is in line with Celkon Group’s expansion strategy to position itself as a key player in the mobile retailing market. Touch Mobiles with over 40 stores across both the States is home to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and mobile accessories from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, among others.

“With ambitious expansion plans in store, weaim to establish up to 50 company-owned stores along with an additional 200 franchise stores in South India and Maharashtra.”