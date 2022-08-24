Central Bank of India ropes in consultant

Hyderabad: Central Bank of India on Wednesday roped in a consultant for its digital transformation by evaluating the various options for a 'digital bank' within the bank.

The objectives of the transformation are to empower the customers for all their Banking needs, enhancing customer engagement and customer convenience. i. e. ease to transact, digitizing the whole business of the bank, converting traditional business models into seamless digital platform.

As a part of the massive transformation project, the bank is also planning to align the bank's human resources for the digitalenvironment, establishing integrated call centre, payment ecosystem, fintech/online marketplace integrations, wealth management, collections management,adopting cutting edge technologies and creating a highly secure and data driven digital bank.

The bank envisages to do re-engineering to make the customer journeys, business processes to be more agile, customer centric and simplified for retaining the existing customers and attracting millennials through digital modes.