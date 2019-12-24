Centre probes alleged chemical dumping

New Delhi: India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of a chemical, used in dye and pharma industry, from China following a complaint by a domestic company.

Prima Chemicals had filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for investigation of anti-dumping duty concerning imports of '1-Phenyl-3-Methyl-5-Pyrazolone' exported from China.

The directorate, under the Commerce Ministry, will see whether the chemical is being dumped by Chinese firms in India and if it is impacting the domestic industry.

If it is established in the probe that dumping of the chemical is denting margins of domestic firms, the DGTR would recommend anti-dumping duty with a view to guard local industry from cheap imports.