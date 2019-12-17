Centre seeks suggestions for new textile policy

New Delhi: The textiles ministry has sought suggestions for formulating the much-awaited new National Textile Policy for the next 10 years, which will envisage positioning India as a fully integrated, globally-competitive manufacturing and exporting hub.

The policy will entail the strategy and action plan for the country's textile and apparel sector. Last month, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy after consultations with states.

The formulation of the new policy has been under consideration for some time now.

In 2016, then Textiles Minister Santosh Gangwar had said the new policy will envisage creation of additional 35 million jobs.

The existing National Textile Policy 2000 was framed about 13 years ago. Since then, the industry has undergone various changes on the domestic and international front.