Centuary Mattress onboards PV Sindhu

Hyderabad: Centuary Mattress, a mattress brand, has announced the onboarding of the acclaimed badminton sensation PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador. The partnership marks the union of two champions of Hyderabad – one renowned for her prowess on the badminton court and the other for its specialisation in sleep & comfort. In PV Sindhu’s new role off the court, she will be championing the importance of the right mattress for fitness & well-being by using Centuary’s innovative products. Sindhu’s national popularity as Padma Bhushan awardee & most decorated badminton player would enable the brand to reach different geographies across the country.
Centuary recently introduced Gel Latex, A-Rise &Viscopedic mattresses to transform how people sleep. With this, the mattress brand has emerged as an industry leader in switching from Conventional Gel technology to Copper Gel technology. Comprising natural anti-inflammatory properties that provide pressure relief to the body, the new copper gel technology minimizes the body heat against the surface of the mattress. These unique features promise a good night’s sleep to customers.