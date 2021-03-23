CEOs don’t expect to see return to ‘normal’ until 2022

New Delhi: The CEOs of the world's most influential companies are planning what the 'new reality' will look like post-pandemic. The 2021 KPMG CEO Outlook Pulse Survey finds that almost half (45 per cent) of global executives do not expect to see a return to a 'normal' course of business until sometime in 2022, as opposed to nearly one-third (31 per cent) who anticipate this will happen later this year.

As the changes prompted by the pandemic resulted in one-quarter (24 per cent) of CEOs saying that their business model has been changed forever by the global pandemic. The study conducted by KPMG in February and March of this year asked 500 global CEOs about their response to the pandemic and the outlook over a 3-year horizon. A majority (55 per cent) of CEOs are concerned about employees' access to a Covid-19 vaccine, which is influencing their outlook of when employees will return to the workplace.

A significant majority (90 per cent) of CEOs are considering asking employees to report when they have been vaccinated, which may help organisations consider measures to protect their workforce. However, one-third (34 per cent) of global executives are worried about misinformation on Covid-19 vaccine safety and the potential this may have on employees choosing not to have it administered.

Bill Thomas, Global Chairman & CEO, KPMG, said: "Before any major decisions are made, CEOs want to be confident that their workforce is protected against this virus. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is providing leaders with a dose of optimism as they prepare for a new reality. CEOs are scenario planning for difference across certain key markets that could impact their operations, supply chains and people, leading to uneven economic recovery.

"Our research shows that some executives have taken strong measures during the crisis to transform their operating model and ways of working, accelerating the rollout of key transformational projects, some by choice, some out of necessity. "