Chetak EV's new outlet in Hyd

Hyderabad: Siddi Vinayaka Automobiles, a dealer of Chetak electric scooter, has opened new Chetak Experience Centre at Kachiguda, Hyderabad.Vemi Reddy Narshima Reddy, Chairman of Rajdhani Cooperative Bank inaugurated the new showroom.

The new showroom will offer holistic services with regard to the range of electric scooters offered by the company.

Few customers shared their 18 months of riding experience with Chetak electric scooter and have expressed their happiness as Chetak isn't just environmentally friendly but also pocket friendly.