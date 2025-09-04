China can’t surpass India’s growth in long run: Mark Mobius

New Delhi: Billionaire investor Mark Mobius has said that India remains the leading emerging market and China can’t surpass India’s growth in the long run.

Mobius highlighted that despite US tariffs on Indian exports and short-term volatility, India’s domestic demand, government reforms, and entrepreneurial resilience will maintain its lead over other emerging markets. The ace investor has invested nearly 20 per cent of his portfolio in India.

In an interview with a business daily, he said that sectors like pharmaceuticals, gems, and apparel may be affected by US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on exports. However, he believes Indian businesses can adapt by moving manufacturing to other markets such as Africa.

“Indian entrepreneurs are very creative. I think they will be able to get around some of these problems,” Mobius said.

Regarding US tariffs, he said: “At most, exports may shave off 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent from economic growth. But India’s domestic market is enormous and still expanding rapidly. Even if the growth estimate falls from 6 per cent to 5.5 per cent, it’s not a big issue,” he added.

The billionaire investor said that the US government should not single out India for Russian oil imports, pointing out that China is purchasing a similar amount.

He suggested negotiations could resolve these differences, especially as global crude prices have dropped.