CII-AP to team up with academia to train students on enterpreneurship

Visakhapatnam: CONFEDERATION of Indian Industry (CII) AP State council chairman Datla Tirupathi Raju's focus will be to spread innovation culture to create first generation entrepreneurs.

Raju, Executive Chairman of Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd who recently took over as the head of AP unit of CII, said they would be partnering with Indian Institute of Management-Vizag, Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati, Andhra University College of Engineering and other premier institutes to depute their experts to train students on entrepreneurship to help students to make use of their creative talent in contributing to the country's GDP and generating job opportunities.

In an exclusive interview to Bizz Buzz, he said they would be conducting bootcamps shortly so as to encourage students on nitty-gritty of entrepreneurship. This would help the Central Government's flagship programme Atmanirbar Bharat and the State's initiative to create more entrepreneurs to put AP in the driver's seat in accelerating growth.

"If right idea is pitched and validation is done by the prospective entrepreneur on their plans, funding won't be a hindrance. Besides government agencies, angel investors, high net-worth investors (HNI) crowd-funding and other options could be explored," he opined.

Raju, who did Masters in Management from Dr Rajendra Prasad Institute of Technology and trained in biodynamic agriculture under the guidance by Peter Procter, Biodynamic Association of New Zealand, said there are several unexplored opportunities in the field of food processing industries, supply chain management, agriculture, water supply management, solid waste management, recycling of water and other sectors.