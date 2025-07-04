Live
- Allegations against HCG Hospital:Centre forms probe committee
- Supporters of CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job
- JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer
- Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
- 300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary
- Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
- Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan
- KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon
- Cop who had sought VRS after facing CM’s anger, ‘attends duty’
- Women petition HC for resumption of bike taxi services
CII forecasts 6.4-6.7% economy growth in FY26
Says despite geopolitical uncertainty posing downside risks, strong domestic demand driving country’s GDP
The Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.4-6.7 per cent during the current financial year driven by strong domestic demand, even as geopolitical uncertainty poses downside risks, CII President Rajiv Memani said on Thursday.
Addressing his first press conference after taking over as the CII president, Memani observed that factors including a good monsoon forecast, and enhanced liquidity emanating from the Reserve Bank’s CRR cut, and interest rate reduction will support the country’s economic growth.
Last month, the central bank announced slashing Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points, which will unlock Rs2.5 lakh crore liquidity to the banking system for lending to productive sectors of the economy. Benchmark interest rate was cut by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent. “We expect economic growth in a range of 6.4 to 6.7 per cent,”Memani said in response to a question on CII’s gross domestic growth (GDP) forecast for India during 2025-26.
Observing that there are some obvious risks, he said, “a lot of these relate to external trade risk.
I think a lot of them have been factored in, and also there are some upside. So hopefully they should get balanced out... From a CII standpoint, we’re looking at 6.4 to 6.7 per cent growth”.
In a presentation, Memani said risks to growth are evenly balanced, and “geopolitical uncertainty” poses downside risks whereas ‘strong domestic demand’ is an upside.