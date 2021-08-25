  • Menu
CII holds session to promote trade with Indonesia

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana organised an interactive session with Agus P Saptono, Consul- General of the Republic of Indonesia in India, to discuss the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Saptono discussed the opportunities for collaboration, especially in crude oil, textiles, food-processing, spices, paper and furniture.

He was accompanied by Pangky B P Saputra, Consul (Economics) and Mutaqien Priyo Hutomo, Officer (Socio-Cultural).

Industry representatives from Telangana, led by Sameer Goel, Chairman, CII Telangana and Managing Director, Coromandel International Ltd, shared the opportunities available in Telangana.

He mentioned that CII would be happy to partner both governments to support initiatives that continue strengthening the economic engagement towards enhancing bilateral trade between the countries.

