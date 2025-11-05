Cinema Meets Education: Empowering Youth

New Delhi: Bridging the worlds of leadership, cinema, and social transformation, Amitabh Shah, Founder of Yuva Unstoppable, recently hosted Kantara 2 stars Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the national capital for an inspiring engagement focused on youth empowerment, education, and the power of storytelling to spark social change.

As part of this visit, the delegation met inspiring Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, to discuss strengthening quality education, child nutrition, and holistic youth development. The Hon’ble Chief Minister appreciated Yuva Unstoppable’s impactful work in transforming government schools, nationwide. She also guided the organization to continue its strong focus on educational quality, STEM and artificial intelligence, health, and nutrition to ensure equitable growth.

Following the meeting, Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth interacted with Yuva Unstoppable’s scholarship students - bright young achievers from economically challenged backgrounds pursuing higher education through the organization’s support.

Moved by their determination, Rishab Shetty shared that he personally adopted a school in the village where Kantara was filmed to make it a model institution, and that indigenous stories like these were the true soul of India. He deeply appreciated the tremendous work Yuva Unstoppable is doing to transform young lives and encourage every scholar to keep working hard and believe in their dreams.

Amitabh Shah highlighted the importance of collaboration between civil society, creative leaders, and policymakers in driving grassroots impact: “When voices from education, governance, and cinema unite, we can inspire a movement that truly changes lives. The presence of artists like Rishab and Rukmini helps amplify the message that every child deserves quality education, dignity, and opportunity.”

With a presence in 8,000+ schools nationwide and programs benefitting over 8 million children, Yuva Unstoppable continues to unite corporate partners, government leaders, and cultural icons to create an unstoppable movement for education, inclusion, and youth empowerment.

After completing his Master's degree from Yale University, Mr. Amitabh Shah, our Founder and Viksit Bharat Ambassador, turned down a Wall Street offer with JP Morgan to work on the real streets of India and establish Yuva Unstoppable (among the top 10 largest NGOs in India).

Impact at a Glance:

8M+ beneficiaries empowered across 25 Indian states

8,000+ schools transformed with WASH facilities, STEM labs, and smart classrooms—boosting attendance by

15% and learning outcomes by 4x (validated by London School of Economics)

7000+ students supported through scholarships

1,00,000+ youth skilled

~540 schools and 3,00,000+ students empowered across India through hands-on STEM, AI, and Coding education.

35 million trees planted, supporting 50,000+ farmers and sequestering 27M tons of carbon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9elW8E-2cR4

