CITD set to boost industrial sector in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: THE State and Central governments are striving hard for enormous development of the industrial sector in various regions across the State. There are a total of 1,388 small and medium scale industries in Karimnagar district, of which 250 are granite and cutting industries, 150 are rice mills, 62 are seed industries, 800 are power loom industries and 188 are other small scale industries.

To equip the unemployed youth with various skills that would make them job-ready in tune with the developments in the industrial sector and encourage them to come up with new ideas for the establishment of small, medium and large scale industries in the district, former MP, B Vinod Kumar, took the initiative for sanctioning of Central Institute of Tool Design Extension Centre (CITD) to Karimnagar district. The Central government also sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the purpose. The funds will be utilised for purchasing of machines and equipment required for giving training to the youth. For the construction of separate buildings for the CITD, the State government released Rs 95 lakh from the Internal Industrial Promotion funds in Phase-I and allotted 1.5 acre on the Satavahana University premises. The construction works were handed over to TSICC. Out of 50,000 sq ft required for the construction of CITD building, the government initially allotted 10,000 sq ft. The main centre of CITD is situated in Balanagar, Hyderabad. The CITD centre, being established in Karimnagar district, is the extension centre to the main centre present in Hyderabad.

The State government had sent a proposal for the establishment of CITD extension centre in Warangal district also. But funds were released only for the CITD extension centre in Karimnagar district. There are 10 government engineering colleges, 6 polytechnic colleges, 4 ITI colleges in the united Karimnagar district that are producing as many as 6,000 engineers every year. CITD is going to be a boon for these students. The youth will be trained in new design, different kinds of products, new machinery and their functioning and about the changes that occurred in the science and technology along with coaching in advanced technology pertaining to engineering, automobile and MSME sectors. The General Manager of the District Industrial centre, Naveen Kumar, said that the CITD will train the youth to be self-sufficient through invention and innovation. The youth can learn the functioning of various kinds of machines used in the industry and the technological advancements across the world.

The construction of the CITD building will commence as early as possible, he said.