Citroen opens showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: French automaker Citroen launched its 'La Maison Citroen' phygital showroom in Hyderabad.



This phygital (physical and digital) showroom is well integrated with Citroen India's AnyTimeAnyWhereAnyDeviceAnyContent(ATAWADAC) experience with high definition 360 degree 3D configurator.

The pre-bookings for the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will begin from March 1 at an advance payment of Rs 50,000.

A full digital ecosystem will link seamlessly the digital experience of customers and will enrich the journey at the showroom with ATAWADAC.

As part of the 360 degree comfort strategy for India, it will offer a range of services to build trust with consumers with unmatched comfort, never experienced before. These services will include attractive finance and leasing services through Citroen Finance and insurance and 30 minute guaranteed trade-in facility.

"Citroen is all about comfort and digital innovation, and through this La Maison Citroen phygital showrooms, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchasing journey," said Joel Verany, vice president, Sales and Network, Citroen India.

"We are excited to innovate and launch La Maison Citroen phygital showroom in Hyderabad phygital showroom. The customers can book on online from our website and can have a physical appearance at our showroom. Citroen will give good comfort to customers and will enrich the journey with never before experience," said M Suresh Reddy, Managing Director, Citroen Hyderabad.