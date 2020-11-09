Claims through Affidavit Form no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana of ESIC

Ministry of Labour and Employment in a statement said that submitting claims through Affidavit Form is now no longer required under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

ESIC in a tweet said, "Claims through Affidavit Form no longer required now under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of ESIC Claim to be submitted online alongwith scanned copies."





The Ministry said, while analysing the response of the beneficiaries to the Scheme under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting the claim in Affidavit Form is causing inconvenience to the claimants. It said, considering the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries, it has now been decided that the claimant who has submitted the claim under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana online and uploaded the scanned copies of the required documents need not submit the physical claim.

The Ministry said, if the documents are not uploaded at the time of online filing of the claim, claimant will submit the printout of the claim duly signed along with the required documents. It said, condition for submitting the claim in Affidavit Form has been dispensed with.

The ESI Corporation in its meeting held in August this year had extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana' from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

ESI Scheme in India

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a pioneer Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. It is covering about 3.49 Crores of family units of workers and providing matchless cash benefits and reasonable medical care to its 13.56 crore beneficiaries. Today, its infrastructure has increased many folds with 1520 Dispensaries (including mobile dispensaries)/307 ISM Units and 159 ESI Hospitals, 793 Branch/Pay Offices and 64 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices. The ESI Scheme today stands implemented in 566 districts in 34 states and Union Territories of the country.