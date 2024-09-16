Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Meets Prime Minister Modi at Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet

Gandhinagar: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on exploring and expanding the renewable energy potential of Andhra Pradesh, pointing out the state's commitment to transitioning towards a more climate-resilient energy sector.

During the event, Naidu explained the need for strategic advancements in the state's energy sector, which involves modernising how energy is generated, transmitted, distributed, and utilised. He underscored Andhra Pradesh's role as a technological pioneer and its ongoing efforts to harness renewable energy for sustainable development.

Pleased to meet with Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar today. I am attending the meeting to discuss the untapped renewable energy potential of Andhra Pradesh. It is imperative to devise strategies for our… pic.twitter.com/GDTLY0kyAa — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 16, 2024

Naidu remarked on the significance of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet, and tweeted about his aims which reads, "Pleased to meet with Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji at the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar today. I am attending the meeting to discuss the untapped renewable energy potential of Andhra Pradesh. It is imperative to devise strategies for our energy sector that are climate-resilient and compliant. This needs a fundamental transition in the way energy is generated, transmitted, distributed and utilised. In this context, the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet is significant. Andhra Pradesh is a pioneer in technology for prosperity, and now, it's the energy sector's turn. #REINVEST2024"

The meet aims to attract global investments in renewable energy and foster discussions on innovative practices in the sector.