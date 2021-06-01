Cloud4C ties up with CloudHedge for app update

Hyderabad: City-based Cloud4C on Tuesday announced its partnership with CloudHedge to deliver next-generation application modernisation services to businesses worldwide.

The services are aimed at helping application and IT leaders modernise their landscape of legacy applications, hardware components, databases, platforms and ecosystems built through old technologies resulting in creation of business value.

With its extensive enterprise experience, Cloud4C will bring its global reach across 25 countries to this partnership, while CloudHedge will deliver its modernisation expertise and the ability to work with multiple cloud providers.

CloudHedge will complement Cloud4C's technological expertise in the Application Modernisation with automation and tooling specific to the app level modernisation for containerisation to Kubernetes and Docker containers on the cloud.