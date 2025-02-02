CM, Pawan hail budget: ‘Pro-people’, ‘progressive’

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed Union Budget 2025-26, terming it “pro-people” and “progressive”.

The TDP president extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Union government and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a “pro-people and progressive” budget.

Naidu, whose party is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, posted on X that this budget reflects the vision for a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It prioritizes the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, while also identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years. The budget marks a significant step towards national prosperity,” he said.

“It serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint, promising a prosperous future for our country. Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our country’s economy. I welcome this budget,” Naidu added.

Praising the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the budget intends to protect the welfare of all sections. He said the MSMEs will get a boost with the sanction of Rs 10 lakh worth credit cards.

Besides, providing Rs 2 crore loans to five lakh SC, ST women entrepreneurs will help to boost the economy. He said that tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh will give great relief to middle class sections.

Pawan Kalyan hailed the budget for announcing Rs 12,157 crore as balance grant for Polavaram project and Rs 3,295 crore for Visakha steel plant, Rs 730 crore for Visakha port.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the budget brought a solace to AP state which witnessed severe economic destruction during the previous YSRCP government. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting people friendly budget.

Civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu termed the increase in tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh as a historic step. He said such a step was never taken in the past. The TDP leader said this would lead to further benefits for the middle class. He said this measure should be welcomed by all by rising above the party lines.

Ram Mohan Naidu said after the coalition government came to power, CM Naidu held a few rounds of consultations with the Centre.

The Union minister stated that since the term of the works taken by the Centre under the Jal Jeevan Mission is coming to an end, the Chief Minister requested the finance minister to extend it. She accepted the request and increased the term of the Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028. He said this would help in ensuring drinking water supply to every house in the state.

He thanked the finance minister Sitharaman for extending the UDAN scheme for another 10 years.