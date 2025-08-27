CN, POGO launch School Contact programme

Hyderabad: Cartoon Network and POGO, together have launched the 18th edition of the School Contact Program, a school outreach initiative. With a focus on reaching over one million students across 1,400 schools in 17 cities, the 2025 edition continues the legacy of inspiring and empowering young minds through engaging in meaningful experiences.

Spanning across Tier 1 metros and Tier 2 hubs, across the country, the SCP will reach students in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur and more. As part of the 18th edition of the programme, ‘POGO brings back ‘POGO Heroes of Kindness’ an initiative, encouraging empathy, compassion and community building among schoolchildren.