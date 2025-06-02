Live
- Tripura: TMP holds protests seeking action against the official for not meeting the party chief
- Almatti Dam height row: Maha CM's objection shocking, says Dy CM; urges K'taka MPs, Union Ministers to unite
- Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk
- Babulal Marandi accuses CM Hemant Soren, officials of conspiring to frame him in false cases
- Delhi bar council condemns arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, demands her immediate release
- BJP chief Nadda participates in Tiranga Yatra in Himachal
- If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk
- RSS Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory Speech’ as BJP Alleges Crackdown on Hindu Voices in Coastal Karnataka
- Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate
- ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru Achieves Historic Milestone in JEE
COAI welcomes govt's move to stop illegal signal boosters on e-commerce platforms
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Monday welcomed the government's new guidelines aimed at stopping the online sale of illegal mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers.
New Delhi: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) on Monday welcomed the government's new guidelines aimed at stopping the online sale of illegal mobile signal boosters and wireless jammers.
The guidelines, issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on May 27, are seen as a major step to improve network quality and protect consumers from the harmful effects of unauthorised radio equipment.
The new rules, officially titled 'Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025', clearly ban the listing and sale of mobile signal boosters and jammers on online shopping platforms.
This is outlined in Clause 4(i)(b), which directly addresses these devices, citing their role in causing network disruptions and customer complaints.
The COAI has long raised concerns about the unchecked sale and use of these illegal devices. According to the industry body, these signal boosters are often installed without permission in homes and commercial buildings, leading to serious problems in mobile network performance for licensed telecom operators.
COAI Director General, Lt Gen Dr. S.P. Kochhar (retd), thanked both the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications for taking strong action on this issue.
"Clause 4(i)(b) of the guidelines is a strong validation of our concerns and advocacy. We believe this proactive step will go a long way in ensuring quality of service and upholding consumer rights," he said.
The COAI urged all e-commerce companies to fully follow the new rules and called for strict enforcement to ensure compliance.
The association also expressed its commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to protect the country’s digital communications infrastructure.
The move is expected to improve mobile network services and reduce interference caused by illegal radio equipment, benefiting both telecom providers and millions of mobile users across India.