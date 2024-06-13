Coai’s wish list for telecom growth

Live
New Delhi: The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday shared key priorities for the telecom industry that it wishes the...
New Delhi: The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) on Wednesday shared key priorities for the telecom industry that it wishes the government to address and help the sector achieve its goals.
According to the industry body, the availability of 6 GHz mid-band spectrum is crucial to expand the 5G networks, especially the IMT (mobility services) in the country.
“Unfortunately in the last spectrum auction, we could get only 800 MHz, so to fulfil the requirement, we need to get 1200 MHz from the 6GHz range. A recent report by GSMA says that India can save as much as $10 billion annually in 5G network deployment through the use of 6 GHz spectrum,” said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI.
With the anticipated spectrum auction for 5G by June end, the industry body requested the government to address the industry’s longstanding issues about spectrum pricing and related revenue concerns.
It also urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to revisit the spectrum pricing recommendation, in line with global norms.