Coal stocks at power plants touch all-time high as production shoots up

New Delhi: Despite extremely high peak summer demand for power, the coal stocks at thermal power plants exceeded a record 45 million tonnes (MT) as on June 16, 2024, which is 31.71 per cent higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT, the Coal Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Coal said, as a result of enhanced production, efficient management of logistics and smooth coordination with the Railways, it has ensured the highest ever stocks of coal at thermal power plants.

This proactive initiative aims to secure uninterrupted power for citizens nationwide during this peak demand period.

The demand for coal-based power has grown by 7.3 per cent in the current financial year compared to the same period last year.

This is the highest ever demand for coal.

As on June 16, cumulative coal production stands at 207.48 MT, reflecting a growth of 9.27 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 189.87 MT.

Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded coal production of 160.25 MT, growing by 7.28 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, which stood at 149.38 MT. Similarly, coal production from captive and commercial mines reached 33 MT, with a growth of 27 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data compiled by the ministry.

The cumulative coal dispatch stands at 220.31MT as on June 16, 2024, with a growth of 7.65 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year which was at 204.65 MT.

This achievement is attributed to efficient logistical arrangements ensuring a smooth and adequate supply of coal. The Sub-Group, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, and power-generating companies has played a crucial role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.

The overall coal stock in the country (mines, transit, power plants) is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient coal supply to the power sector.

The Ministry of Railways has ensured 10 per cent average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes, with an average of 428.40 rakes per day supplied daily as of June 16, 2024.

The movement through coastal shipping has also experienced significant growth.

Traditionally, coal was transported via Paradip port only, but now, under proper coordination according to the coal logistics policy, coal is also being evacuated through Dhamra and Gangavaram ports.

The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has notably improved the movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in more than a 100 per cent improvement in turnaround time.



