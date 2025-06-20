Coca-Cola India Powers Ratha Yatra 2025 with Scaled Access, Cultural Integration, and Inclusive Growth

Coca-Cola India is all set to mark its presence at one of the country’s most iconic cultural celebrations - Ratha Yatra 2025 taking place in Puri, Odisha from 27th June to 5th July 2025. Building on its successful engagement at Maha Kumbh earlier this year, Coca-Cola will bring its refreshing beverage portfolio to the heart of the Ratha Yatra.

Through its diverse portfolio of brands including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Maaza, Limca, Limca Glucocharge, Charged and Kinley, Coca-Cola India will enhance the festive fervor with wide-scale availability, immersive brand activations, and deep cultural integration. The company will also foster economic empowerment by supporting local vendors and retailers, and driving tangible social and environmental impact.

To mark the occasion, the company will be launching a special edition of Ratha Yatra-themed packaging on its packaged drinking water brand ‘Kinley,’ celebrating Odisha’s rich traditions and creating keepsakes that echo the pride of the region. Coca-Cola India will also introduce affordable pack options, making its beverages accessible to attendees during the festivities.

Visitors will experience iconic out-of-home (OOH) displays, cooler wall, and other activations across high-footfall locations along temple routes, beach stretches, markets, highway outlets, transit hubs, and local kiosks. The hydration carts along the route will create economic opportunities for local vendors and micro-entrepreneurs who offer chilled beverages to consumers during the yatra. These activations highlight Coca-Cola’s commitment to delivering a rich and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, “Ratha Yatra stands as one of Odisha’s most significant cultural occasions, marked by its scale and deep community participation. At Coca-Cola India, our aim is to keep consumers refreshed and hydrated throughout the yatra by ensuring our beverages are readily available across every touchpoint. We are committed to creating meaningful experiences and social impact through multiple initiatives that raise awareness on recycling to inspire collective action.”

Anandana (The Coca-Cola India Foundation) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) in partnership with Puri Municipality, District Administration (Puri), Odisha Development Management Programme (ODMP), and Y4D Foundation, have flagged off the ‘Used PET Bottle-Free Ratha Yatra 2025’ initiative to help in managing plastic waste during the festival. As part of the Maidan Saaf campaign, the effort aims to significantly reduce plastic litter with city-wide collection and public engagement, through beach cleanups, plog runs and awareness drives. The programme will deploy more than 180 trained volunteers and install 200 PET collection bins across select high-footfall areas in the city.