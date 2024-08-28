Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Leader for Marketing

Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia (INSWA) Operating Unit (OU) today announced Greishma Singh as Vice President of Marketing effective Sept 1, 2024. She was most recently Vice President of Customer and Commercial Leadership (C&CL) for the INSWA OU.

Greishma will succeed Arnab Roy, who was recently named Global Category President, Coca-Cola Trademark.

“Across her roles Greishma has been a high impact leader with a reputation for collaboration and inspirational people leadership,” stated Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia. “She has had significant wins most recently as the leader of C&CL driving key commercial initiatives and partnerships with customers and we are excited to see her move in to lead marketing.”

Greishma has been with The Coca-Cola Company for a little over 15 years. During this time, she has held roles of increasing responsibility across Marketing, Strategy and C&CL in Australia and India. In her most recent role in India, she enabled Coca-Cola India to deliver revenue leverage while holding affordable price points, ramping up distribution to an all-time high and shaping the business to build a competitive advantage in critical emerging channels offline and online.

Prior to rejoining INSWA, as part of the South Pacific Business Unit, Greishma held a variety of roles in marketing – delivering strong outcomes across various brands like Glaceau, VitaminWater, and Powerade. She then moved into the strategy function, holding roles across business intelligence and planning. She completed her tenure in South Pacific heading the Strategy & Insights team for the Business Unit and leading the definition and implementation of the long-term growth strategy for the system in Australia.

Greishma joined the company in 2008. Over the years she has displayed a strong grounding in entrepreneurial accountability and has fostered a sense of passion for high performing teams.

Greishma received her MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and has a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College.

In her new role, she will continue to be based in India along with her family.