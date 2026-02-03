CoinEx Referral Code ( 9aegc ) : The Complete Guide to Signing Up, Earning, and Maximizing Rewards

What Is the CoinEx Referral Code?

A CoinEx referral code is a short alphanumeric string assigned to every registered user. When someone enters that code during account creation, both parties unlock rewards: the new user receives a welcome bonus, and the referrer begins earning a share of trading fees generated by that account.

The commission structure runs continuously every subsequent trade your referred friend makes contributes to your earnings. CoinEx settles rewards in CET and credits them the following day.

Use the CoinEx referral code 9aegc to receive a 20% discount on trading fees and a $2,000 signup bonus. This code applies to both spot and futures trading, providing reduced costs for new users. Other active referral codes include.

Current Bonus Snapshot: New users signing up with ( 9aegc ) referral code can unlock up to $100 in welcome rewards (distributed as USDT vouchers upon completing tasks) and a 20% trading fee discount. No KYC required.

How to Use the CoinEx Referral Code

The process is straightforward. Locate a referral code shared by a friend or found through a trusted review source and enter it in the designated field during registration.

The code must be applied before account confirmation: once your account is verified, the referral window closes.

Missed entering a code at signup? CoinEx allows you to link one manually through the "Account Overview" page within 7 days of registration. After that, the option is no longer available.

Note: Each user can generate up to 19 unique referral links. Create separate codes for different audiences social media, communities, trading groups and track performance independently.

Step-by-Step Guide to Sign Up on CoinEx

Visit the Official CoinEx Website Navigate to coinex.com and click "Sign Up" in the top-right corner. Avoid third-party links unless they redirect directly to the official domain. Enter Your Credentials and Referral Code Provide your email, create a password, and input the referral code in the invitation field. This step is critical the code must be entered before you proceed. Complete Email Verification A verification code will arrive at your email. Enter it on the confirmation screen to activate your account and trigger the bonus pipeline. Set Up Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) CoinEx prompts you to configure 2FA after activation. Choose SMS or an authenticator app. Skipping this is not advisable given the nature of crypto accounts. Access the Newcomer Reward Center Navigate to "Reward Center" in your dashboard. Structured tasks deposit thresholds and initial trades unlock portions of the $100 bonus in increments.

CoinEx Referral Program Overview

The CoinEx referral program operates on a tiered commission model. Your earning rate scales with your VIP level, determined by CET holdings, total account value, and 30-day trading volume.





VIP Level Referral Commission Spot Fee Rate Unlock Requirement VIP 0 15% 0.20% Default (all new accounts) VIP 1 18% 0.18% 2,000 CET or $10,000 assets VIP 2 22% 0.16% 5,000 CET or $50,000 assets VIP 3 28% 0.14% 10,000 CET or $100,000 assets VIP 4 35% 0.12% 20,000 CET or $200,000 assets VIP 5 40% 0.10% 50,000 CET or $500,000 assets

Commissions settle daily in CET at the prevailing exchange rate. No minimum balance is required before withdrawal.

CoinEx also runs an Ambassador Program for community leaders. Ambassadors earn up to 50% commission, surpassing VIP 5 rates. Eligibility requires demonstrated community reach or blockchain experience.

About CoinEx Exchange

Founded in December 2017 by Haipo Yang under the ViaBTC Group, CoinEx is incorporated in the Seychelles and operates across 200+ countries in 18 languages. The platform serves over 10 million users and lists 1,300+ cryptocurrencies across 1,900 trading pairs. Trading options span spot, futures (up to 100x leverage), margin (up to 10x), AMM, copy trading, and staking.

Security Architecture

Multi-signature cold wallets, real-time anomaly detection, and a dedicated user protection fund exceeding $33 million (as of mid-2025).

Trading Depth

Over 1,300 listed assets with TradingView integration, grid trading, and advanced order types across spot and futures markets.

Mobile Experience

Full-featured iOS and Android apps mirroring the desktop interface with live charts and instant push notifications.

Key Features of CoinEx





Feature Details Status KYC Requirement Optional for basic spot trading; required for full withdrawal access Flexible Base Spot Fee 0.20% (maker & taker) reducible via CET and VIP tiers Competitive Futures Leverage Up to 100x on perpetual contracts Available Proof of Reserves Regular, transparent PoR audits published on-chain Active Native Token (CET) Fee discounts, VIP progression, governance participation, daily buyback-and-burn Integrated Copy Trading Replicate strategies from top-performing traders automatically Available Sub-Accounts Up to 20 sub-accounts per main account for portfolio segmentation Available

What Are the Benefits of Using the CoinEx Referral Code?

Beyond the headline $100 bonus, the referral system delivers layered value:





Benefit Value Condition Welcome Bonus Up to $100 USDT (vouchers) Complete onboarding tasks in the Newcomer Zone Trading Fee Discount 20% off via CET deduction Enable "Use CET as Fees" in account settings Deposit Cashback Up to 20% on select assets Participate in active deposit bonus promotions Token Airdrops Varies by campaign Eligible upon referral code activation

How Does the CoinEx Referral Program Work for Users?

Once you have an account, go to Referral under "More" (desktop) or "Promotion" (mobile). You will find your code, a shareable link, and the option to generate a referral poster.

When someone registers with your code and trades, the platform tracks fee activity. Your commission share set by your VIP tier is credited in CET the following day, repeating while the account stays active.

CoinEx enforces anti-abuse policies. Self-referral through multiple accounts is prohibited if detected, all rewards for both parties are revoked.













How Can I Get the Most Out of the CoinEx Referral Program?

Build toward higher VIP tiers. Moving from VIP 0 (15%) to VIP 3 (28%) nearly doubles your earning rate. Holding CET is the fastest path to advancement.

Diversify your channels. With up to 19 referral links per account, create separate codes for Twitter, Telegram, and Reddit to track which platforms convert best.

Keep referrals active. Fee-based commission compounds with trading volume. Share market insights and tutorials to maintain engagement among your referred users.

Watch the Reward Center. Time-limited deposit promotions increase trading activity across the board your commission pool grows when referrals participate.

Are There Any Risks Associated with Using the Referral Code?

Using a referral code carries no financial risk no deposit required, no upfront capital. However, broader considerations apply:

Market volatility. Rewards settle in CET, a token subject to price fluctuation. Real-dollar value can shift between earning and withdrawal.

Platform risk. CoinEx experienced a hot wallet compromise in 2023 (~$70 million lost). No customer funds were affected.

The exchange has since expanded its user protection fund to over $33 million and publishes regular proof-of-reserves reports.

Regulatory scope. CoinEx is unavailable in the U.S., Canada, China, and Hong Kong. Verify local regulations before opening an account.

What's the Process to Earn Recurring Commission?

Recurring commission is automatic once a referral is active. Here is the sequence:

Your Referral Trades Each trade generates a platform fee. CoinEx isolates your commission share and queues it for daily settlement. Daily Settlement in CET At day's end, your commission is converted to CET at the prevailing rate and deposited into your account. Arrival may be delayed a few hours. Withdraw Anytime No lock-up period or minimum withdrawal threshold applies. Convert CET rewards to other assets or withdraw directly.

The key variable is trading activity on the referee's side a daily trader produces measurably more commission than a weekly one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is KYC mandatory to claim the referral bonus?

No. The $100 welcome bonus and fee discount are claimable without KYC. Identity verification is only required for full withdrawal access or limits above $10,000 daily.

Can I use multiple referral codes at once?

No. Each account links to a single referral code. Once applied, it cannot be changed.

Do referral rewards expire?

No. Ongoing commission from active referrals has no expiration. Newcomer Zone bonus vouchers are tied to individual promotion windows, but your recurring commission continues indefinitely.

What happens if I refer someone who never trades?

Nothing. Commission is purely fee-based. An inactive referral generates zero commission but does not affect your account or standing.

Is the Ambassador Program open to everyone?

No. It targets individuals with established community presence in the crypto space. Acceptance is merit-based, evaluated through the application on the CoinEx website.

Conclusion

The CoinEx referral program is among the more transparent commission structures in the exchange space. Scaling from 15% at base to 40% at VIP 5 creates meaningful earning potential without large upfront capital. Daily settlement and no withdrawal minimums add practical value competitors frequently omit.

For new users, the code ( 9aegc ) reduces costs and unlocks onboarding rewards. For existing traders, it generates income tied to your network's volume.

CoinEx carries real risks volatility, regional restrictions but its proof-of-reserves reporting and user protection fund reflect a degree of transparency worth considering.

CoinEx Referral Code