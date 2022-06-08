CollPoll transforms 2 colleges into smart campuses

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based mobile-first digital campus platform CollPoll has partnered with Malla Reddy Group of Institutions (MRGI) and Sagar Group of Institution in Hyderabad to help streamline all academic and administrative operations.

The platform assists premier educational institutions in improving learning outcomes, achieving academic excellence, cutting down administrative costs and enabling compliance with government regulations.

Hemant Sahal, Founder and CEO, CollPoll, said: "Hyderabad has put a lot of focus on education in recent years. Being an IT hub, career opportunities are plenty and thus, institutions in the city want to provide the best learning experience and groom students by imbibing technology in their culture."

The software as a service (SaaS) company offering a web and mobile based campus automation, digital learning and analytics platform designed to address the rising complexity, competition, and digital compliance of higher education institutions.