Perfect batter preparation has never been easier or more efficient! The Colossal Ergo Tilting Wet Grinder by Usha International is crafted to redefine convenience in the kitchen, offering the ultimate everyday solution for getting the perfect batter for making idli, dosa, appams, uthappams, and much more.

The Colossal Ergo stands out with its unique features. Dual Flow Breakers ensure even and consistent grinding, while the 100% copper motor guarantees durability, reliability, and energy efficiency, consuming less power while delivering superior grinding performance. The easy tilting mechanism, which tilts up to 105 degrees, makes batter removal and cleaning effortless. Its superior-grade natural grinding stone delivers authentic taste and texture, and the 2L food-grade stainless steel drum ensures hygiene and durability. With a 10-year motor warranty and free home service, you are assured of peace of mind.

Other highlights include a heavy-duty high torque motor (3.7 kg) for faster and better grinding, a resettable overload protector for motor safety under heavy loads, and a break-resistant transparent PC lid for easy viewing of the grinding process. The stainless-steel stand is sturdy, rust-proof, and ideal for humid environments, while enhanced safety features like a 3-pin plug with earthing and a switch tested for 5000 cycles provide maximum reliability. Its compact horizontal design saves space while enhancing usability. To add versatility, the grinder comes with two additional accessories: an atta kneader for effortless dough preparation and a coconut scraper to add the extra flavours to coconut-based recipes.

The Colossal Ergo Tilting Wet Grinder has been designed to meet the evolving needs of modern kitchens by offering unmatched convenience, compactness, and performance. Upgrade your culinary experience with this functionally superior appliance that promises exceptional results every time!

For more information, visit https://www.ushacook.com/en/