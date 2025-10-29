Live
- Padmavathi Brahmotsavams from Nov 17 to 25
- Debt issuers may offer sops to select investors: Sebi
- Heavy rains lash Nagari, Vijayapuram, Nindra
- Dalal St back in red on renewed profit booking
- MCX probing into trading disruption for 4 hours
- CPM demands judicial probe into Parakamani issue
- Open Interest in Gift Nifty soars to record $21.23 bn
- Adani Group signs 2 MoUs with JNPA
- Comfort fabric perfume shines at Lakmē event
- Pushpayagam at Tirumala tomorrow
In a bold and industry-first collaboration, Comfort, a fabric conditioner brand from Hindustan Unilever, made a debut at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI by creating a unique sensorial moment that celebrated style, perfume, and self-expression.
The collaboration unveiled Comfort’s new luxe range of ‘Comfort Perfume Deluxe’, a premium line of fabric conditioners inspired by award-winning luxury perfumes. This partnership moves Comfort beyond the laundry room, positioning it as an essential element of personal style and a touch of daily luxury.
Actress Pooja Hegde personified the essence of the new range. Her pan-India status and elegance perfectly captured the luxurious character of the new fragrances.
Pooja Hegde’s presence helped in translating the brand’s message on luxury to a diverse national audience.