Comfort fabric perfume shines at Lakmē event

In a bold and industry-first collaboration, Comfort, a fabric conditioner brand from Hindustan Unilever, made a debut at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI by creating a unique sensorial moment that celebrated style, perfume, and self-expression.

The collaboration unveiled Comfort’s new luxe range of ‘Comfort Perfume Deluxe’, a premium line of fabric conditioners inspired by award-winning luxury perfumes. This partnership moves Comfort beyond the laundry room, positioning it as an essential element of personal style and a touch of daily luxury.

Actress Pooja Hegde personified the essence of the new range. Her pan-India status and elegance perfectly captured the luxurious character of the new fragrances.

Pooja Hegde’s presence helped in translating the brand’s message on luxury to a diverse national audience.