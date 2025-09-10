  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Coolberg partners with Amazon Prime Video

Coolberg partners with Amazon Prime Video
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Non-alcoholic beer brand Coolberg on Tuesday said it has inked a partnership with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming series, Do You Wanna...

New Delhi: Non-alcoholic beer brand Coolberg on Tuesday said it has inked a partnership with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming series, Do You Wanna Partner, a story about two friends who launched a beer startup as part of their entrepreneurial journey.

Prime Video is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming television service owned by Amazon, and Coolberg is India’s leading non-alcoholic beer brand, a company statement said. Ahead of the series launch, Prime Video and Coolberg are bringing the series’ signature concoction to life with Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon-Ginger non-alcoholic malt beverage, it added.

The limited-edition Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon Ginger will be available across 3,500 GT stores, 50 MT outlets, 800 HoReCa destinations, and leading quick commerce platforms, such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick