Coolberg partners with Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi: Non-alcoholic beer brand Coolberg on Tuesday said it has inked a partnership with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming series, Do You Wanna Partner, a story about two friends who launched a beer startup as part of their entrepreneurial journey.

Prime Video is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming television service owned by Amazon, and Coolberg is India’s leading non-alcoholic beer brand, a company statement said. Ahead of the series launch, Prime Video and Coolberg are bringing the series’ signature concoction to life with Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon-Ginger non-alcoholic malt beverage, it added.

The limited-edition Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon Ginger will be available across 3,500 GT stores, 50 MT outlets, 800 HoReCa destinations, and leading quick commerce platforms, such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy.