Copper futures gain on higher spot demand

Copper futures rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 891.75 per kilogram on Tuesday due to higher spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery grew Rs 2.15 or 0.24 per cent to Rs 891.75 per kg in a business turnover of 1,577 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to higher bets by participants.
