  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Copper futures gain on higher spot demand

Copper futures gain on higher spot demand
x
Highlights

Copper futures rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 891.75 per kilogram on Tuesday due to higher spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts...

Copper futures rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 891.75 per kilogram on Tuesday due to higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery grew Rs 2.15 or 0.24 per cent to Rs 891.75 per kg in a business turnover of 1,577 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to higher bets by participants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick