Coromandel International Limited Launches ‘Fertinex’ – A Next-Generation Water Soluble Fertilizer Powered by Smart Signalling Technology

Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri-solutions provider and a frontrunner in crop nutrition and specialty nutrients, today announced the launch of ‘Fertinex’, a next-generation Water Soluble Fertilizer (WSF) developed for fertigation applications.

Developed through extensive in-house R&D and agronomic trials, Fertinex features an optimized nutrient composition designed to deliver balanced and efficient crop nutrition through fertigation systems. The product is enhanced with proprietary Smart Signalling Technology™, a breakthrough innovation that enhances plant–microbe communication for improved nutrient uptake and soil health.

Designed to strengthen early crop establishment, Fertinex supplies essential nutrients in a readily available form. The product’s SST-powered fortification elevates crop physiology, enhances nutrient assimilation, and improves the plant’s natural ability to overcome biotic and abiotic stress conditions. By stimulating positive signalling between roots and soil microbes, Fertinex significantly improves nutrient-use efficiency while supporting robust and resilient crop growth.

The patented Smart Signalling Technology™, with its unique signaling molecules, enables communication between plants and beneficial micro-organisms in the rhizosphere. The advanced interaction prompts a symbiotic relationship between roots and microbes, resulting in improved nutrient efficiency, root development, stress tolerance, and overall crop productivity.

Fertinex is suitable for a wide range of crops including fruits, vegetables, pulses, and plantation crops, providing farmers with a reliable and sustainable solution for high-quality produce and higher yields.

The first batch of Fertinex was flagged off by S. Sankarasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Coromandel International Limited, at the company’s Visakhapatnam plant.

Commenting on the launch, Avinash Thakur, Vice President & Business Head - SND and Organic, Coromandel International Limited said, “At Coromandel, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Fertinex, powered by Smart Signalling Technology™, is a testament to our commitment to deliver advanced agri-solutions that enhance soil health, optimize nutrient efficiency, and improve farmer productivity. Through continuous investment in R&D, agronomic trials, collaboration with global technology partners, and farmer education, we remain dedicated to building a sustainable and self-reliant agri ecosystem in India.”

Fertinex dissolves completely in water, ensuring uniform nutrient distribution in fertigation systems. The dual advantage of balanced nutrition and Smart Signalling Technology™ helps

farmers achieve faster root establishment, robust vegetative growth, and higher yields, while minimizing nutrient losses and environmental impact.

With this launch, Coromandel is introducing the Fertinex range, which will evolve into a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, research-driven water-soluble fertilizers, empowering farmers across India with innovative solutions for sustainable and profitable farming.