Corporate Sector likely to review their Work From Home policy

New Delhi: With 'work from home' turning into the new trend in corporate sector amid the coronavirus crisis, a survey has found that around 83 per cent companies have said that they are considering revision of their 'work from home' policy.

The 'Covid-19 India Readiness Survey' by Willis Towers Watson finds that 83 per cent of organizations plan to review their work-from-home policy, and 46 per cent indicated that they would reimburse employees the expenses incurred for setting up their home internet for work purposes.

"Employers are also taking several measures to keep employees engaged in the new scheme of things. These include team-based virtual or social engagement initiatives, regular company-wide or department level communications, and town halls organised to address employee concerns," said the report.

Further, amid the growing concern over Covid-19, around 57 per cent of companies in India expect a moderate to large negative impact on their business in the next six months, it said. Only 5 per cent of organisations expect a positive business impact within the next 12 to 24 months.

"The tough economic conditions and anticipated business impact could drive organisations to consider workforce optimisation.

Employers should take an emphatic and considerate approach and evaluate options such as staff redeployment, reduced working hours/days, long service leave, sabbatical, furlough, hiring freeze and voluntary pay cuts, before any serious consideration of a workforce reduction," said Rohit Jain, Head of India, Willis Towers Watson.

He added that in a post-Covid-19 world, some companies may need to re-hire and potential employees will factor in the consideration of organisational culture and how companies have treated their employees during the crisis.