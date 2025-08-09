Credai Hyd pushes for tax cuts, green practices, skilled workers

Hyderabad: N Jaideep Reddy, the new president of real estate body Credai Hyderabad underlined the need for tax reforms to make housing more affordable, calling for reduced GST, lower stamp duty, and central incentives. “Cement attracts 28 per cent GST for everyone, whether a common man or a developer. Reducing such taxes would benefit end-users and stimulate demand,” he noted.

Speaking to The Hans India, Jaideep Reddy, who is also the Managing Director of Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd,said that the Hyderabad chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) would primarilyfocus on policy advocacy, skill development, sustainable construction, and transparent practices to drive long-term real estate growth. He said the chapter works under the framework of Credai National and State, tailoring initiatives to Hyderabad’s unique requirements.

“Our main objective is to advocate policy changes with the government, resolve member issues, and encourage more developers into the organised sector. Credai stands for credibility, and our members are committed to delivering projects on time with quality,” he explained. He lauded Telangana’s infrastructure initiatives, including metro expansion, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the Musiriverfront development, while highlighting tools like TSbPASS and BuildNow that have streamlined project approvals despite minor technical glitches.

Since RERA’s rollout in Telangana in 2017, Reddy said compliance has strengthened buyer confidence. “RERA must remain strict to protect stakeholders. At Credai, credibility and best practices are non-negotiable,” he stressed.

With real estate still largely family-run, Reddy said Credai’s Youth Wing is mentoring first- and second-generation developers under 40. “With proper guidance, the next generation can bring greater innovation and professionalism,” he added.

Addressing rising construction costs, labour shortages, and environmental clearances, the new Credai Hyderabad president said Credai conducts regular workshops, site visits, and training to promote best practices and technology adoption. “Despite technological advances, much of the work - like flooring, painting, and fine finishing - remains hand-crafted. Continuous skill training is essential, especially as fewer people enter traditional trades like carpentry,” he explained.

Hyderabad developers are increasingly using modular and MyOne construction methods to save time and improve quality, alongside CRM tools for better sales management. On sustainability, Reddy urged collective action: “IGBC certifications, green ratings, and stricter norms are on the way. Going green is everyone’s responsibility - government, industry, and citizens alike.”

Hyderabad’s real estate market remains robust across middle, upper-middle, and luxury housing, supported by steady office space absorption, Reddy said, adding that job creation in commercial sectors directly boosts residential demand with world-class gated communities matching India’s best. He also pointed to the rise of satellite corridors like Kompally, Pocharam, Shadnagar, and Medchal, which are evolving into self-contained hubs with IT parks, residential clusters, and supporting infrastructure.

While investors bring liquidity, Reddy described Hyderabad as primarily end-user-driven market. Credai’s upcoming property show will allow buyers to assess projects, offers, and documentation in one venue.

According to him, post-Covid, buyers have shifted towards larger homes with better amenities. “People now prefer 2.5 or 3BHK homes in gated communities with strong transport links and water security. Younger buyers are more aspirational, and affordability has improved,” he said.

Reddy urged buyers not to leave capital idle. “Invest early in the right projects after due diligence - check documents, ask questions, ensure clarity. Real estate is a tangible, appreciating asset that offers security and tax benefits,” he said.

Rising rentals, he added, make ownership attractive: “In 2020, a 3BHK in Narsingi rented for Rs20,000; today it’s Rs50,000. Paying slightly more in EMIs lets you own a home, gain tax advantages, and build an asset.”Expressing confidence in Hyderabad’s growth trajectory, Reddy said, “Nobody can stop the city’s progress. Whoever is in government will have to support development. Real estate is cyclical - it doesn’t all happen at once, but with the right policies and practices, growth will continue.”