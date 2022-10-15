Credai to hold North Hyderabad Property Show

Hyderabad: Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai), the country's apex body of private real estate developers, announced the 12th Credai Property Show for North Hyderabad at Auspacious Convention Centre in Kompally on November 5-6, 2022. This will be the first edition of the property show focusing on Northern part of the city.

"The North corridor of the city has greatly benefitted from the GRID Policy. In an effort to make this corridor at par with the west, the government has decided to set up the tallest IT Tower at Kandlakoya with a capacity to host 100 companies in first phase and employ over 50,000 people," said V Rajashekar Reddy, General Secretary, Credai Hyderabad.

"This part of the city is the home to Genome Valley – the bio-medical R&D cluster with world-class infrastructure facilities lies in the North Corridor. It houses over 200 companies with a scientific workforce of over 15,000 employees including some marquee global companies like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline and Ferrings."

Rajashekar Reddy further said, "The North Corridor will greatly benefit from Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) and witness the rapid growth of infrastructure and industry. This will also spur major growth in job creation leading to the increased demand for housing in this corridor. Due to this, we are planning this property show in North Hyderabad."

"The price increase is on the anvil, so prospective homebuyers should take advantage of today's low real estate prices, particularly in the North corridor and choose the property at first Credai Property Show for North Hyderabad," he informed.