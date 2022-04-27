Credera starts operations in India

Hyderabad: Credera Global Executive Officer and President Justin Bell visited Hyderabad on Tuesday to start the operations division in India. The global boutique consulting firm is focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. It started its inorganic expansion in the country by investing in Areteans last year and TA Digital earlier this year. It is now officially expanding its horizons by starting operations as well as further acquisitions.



The broader Credera network companies provide a comprehensive strategy for creating meaningful experiences for the clients' customers. As a part of its growth strategy, they seek to invest in organisations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience. Areteans is the largest pure-play Pega Global Elite partner that brings its exclusive Pega capabilities as part of the larger strategy.

Justin Bell said, "Credera has been heavily investing in this market in India. The people from here are incredibly important for our overall strategy. Just about a year ago, we saw the same cultural connections with Areteans, in terms of the way they take care of their people, that's why we made the investment in the company a year ago and been happy with the partnership to this point and we will continue to invest and grow."