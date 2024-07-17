Cropin launches AI-powered agri-intelligence platform 'Sage'

New Delhi: Agritech firm Cropin Technology on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Sage', an artificial intelligence-powered platform that provides real-time agricultural intelligence.

Sage converts agricultural landscapes into grid-based maps, offering data on cultivation practices, crops, irrigation, climate, and soil. The platform is built on Google Cloud and utilizes Google's Gemini AI model, the company said in a statement. At launch, Sage covers 13 key crops including wheat, rice, potato, and maize, which reportedly account for nearly 80 per cent of global food demand.

Cropin founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said, "Sage redefines the landscape of agricultural intelligence, becoming an indispensable tool for navigating uncertainty and championing climate-smart agriculture." The platform aims to assist various stakeholders including food companies, seed manufacturers, financial institutions and governments in making data-driven decisions to enhance crop production planning and build resilient supply chains. According to the company, Sage can forecast future yields and identify ideal locations for growing crops, potentially addressing challenges in global food security.

Cropin plans to deploy Sage globally in phases, based on enterprise customer requirements and demand. The company claims this innovation will help tackle issues such as lack of transparent visibility into the global agricultural landscape and the need for robust digital infrastructure in agriculture and food systems.