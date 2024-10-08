Crystal Crop Protection Ltd. Introduces Verdino Herbicide and Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer for Enhanced Wheat Cultivation

Crystal Crop Protection Limited, a leading agrochemical organization, has announced the launch of Verdino, a new addition to its herbicide portfolio. Verdino offers advanced weed control solutions, tailored to meet the needs of wheat farmers across India backed with the most affordable & Made-in-India, Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer, which is set to offer holistic benefits to wheat farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Verdino Herbicide: Made in India, Made for Wheat Farmers

Verdino is an herbicide specifically designed for weed management in wheat crops. Proudly manufactured in India, Verdino offers effective control over Phalaris minor, one of the most challenging weeds for wheat farmers. Its pre-emergent application, within 0-3 days of wheat sowing, ensures that weeds are tackled before they can affect crop growth. This leads to longer-lasting control and healthier wheat crops, ultimately enhancing yield.

Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer from the house of Crystal

The Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer, India’s most affordable and efficient machine with a 12-meter boom, delivers precise top-to-bottom spray over 12 meters in a single pass, minimizing waste and saving chemicals. This Made in India machine exemplifies Crystal’s focus on improving farm efficiency and sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Limited said, “Verdino and Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer are a testament to our dedication to providing farmers with effective, safe, and innovative crop protection solutions. Verdino ensures superior weed management, protecting the wheat crop and supporting higher agricultural productivity, while the Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer simplify the spraying process and improve efficiency. Together, these products embody our commitment to empowering Indian farmers with the best tools and technologies available.”

Adding to the occasion, Sohit Satyawali, Sales & Marketing Head of Crystal Crop Protection Limited expressed, “With Verdino and Kanak 600, we are offering a comprehensive solution to wheat farmers. Verdino ensures weed-free fields, while Kanak 600 maximizes spraying efficiency—together, they form a powerful combination that will support farmers in achieving better yields and profitability.”

Both Verdino and Kanak 600 Boom Sprayer are now available at Crystal’s authorized distributors and retail sales points.

Crystal Crop Protection Limited remains committed to supporting Indian farmers with innovative, homegrown solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability.