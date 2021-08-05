Currency update today: check the Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 05 August, 2021

The Indian rupee against dollar on Wednesday has ended at 74.20300 with a fall of two paise. The currencies differs daily and is updated frequently with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 87,82300 against EURO. The rupee gained the strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.



Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies. USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 05 August 2021, including, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.



S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.203 2 1 EUR 8,782,300 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.077 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.205 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.7817

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee



USD INR 1 USD 74.20 INR 5 USD 371.01 INR 10 USD 742.03 INR 50 USD 3710.15 INR 100 USD 7420.30 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar



INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.13 USD 50 INR 0.67 USD 100 INR 1.35 USD